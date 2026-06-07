MCC acknowledges substandard Lord's pitch after England-New Zealand Test
What's the story
The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has admitted that the pitch at Lord's fell short of expectations during the recently concluded first Test between England and New Zealand. The match, which ended in a 115-run victory for England on the fourth morning, saw 40 wickets fall in just 166 overs, according to ESPNcricinfo. The surface was characterized by inconsistent bounce, with balls either skidding low or hitting batters' bodies.
Admission
Pitch showed more variable bounce: Lawson
After the match, MCC Chief Executive Rob Lawson acknowledged the pitch for the first Test fell short of expectations. He said, "We recognize that the pitch for this Test has shown more variable bounce than we would have wanted." Lawson added that they hold themselves to high standards and are naturally frustrated when a surface falls short of those expectations.
Challenges
Challenges faced ahead of the Test
Lawson explained that the combination of unusually hot weather in May and rain leading up to the Test had "presented a number of challenges" for head groundsman Karl McDermott and his staff. He added, "However, we fully recognize the need to act quickly." England captain Ben Stokes also expressed concerns over how such extreme conditions could affect the future of Test cricket.
Concerns
Stokes's say on the surface
Stokes said, "I get asked questions all the time about the longevity of this format. The game is played over five days. Without the weather, it wouldn't even have finished on day four." Notably, the majority of the third day was washed out. He added that, as someone who believes Test cricket should never disappear, an early finish is not ideal. New Zealand captain Tom Latham also noted that it was unfortunate the match didn't last longer.
Acknowledgment
Latham praises England bowlers
Latham didn't blame New Zealand's defeat on the pitch but highlighted missed chances in the field and praised England's bowlers for exploiting conditions. He admitted that while they understand the ball moves sideways, it was more about "I think it was more the nature of the ball going up or down this week." Notably, NZ were bowled out for 113 and 138 in the match. They failed to chase down 254.
Do you know?
Second-shortest Test at Lord's
Lord's became the first venue to host 150 matches in Test history. However, according to Sky Sports Cricket, it was the second-shortest Test on this ground. A wicket fell in nearly every 25 balls.