MCC acknowledges substandard Lord's pitch after England-New Zealand Test

Concerns

Stokes's say on the surface

Stokes said, "I get asked questions all the time about the longevity of this format. The game is played over five days. Without the weather, it wouldn't even have finished on day four." Notably, the majority of the third day was washed out. He added that, as someone who believes Test cricket should never disappear, an early finish is not ideal. New Zealand captain Tom Latham also noted that it was unfortunate the match didn't last longer.