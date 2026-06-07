England won the series opener at Lord's

England beat NZ in 150th Test hosted by Lord's: Stats

By Parth Dhall 05:14 pm Jun 07, 202605:14 pm

What's the story

England beat New Zealand in the first Test of the three-match series at Lord's Cricket Ground. The Kiwis failed to chase down 254 and perished for 138 on Day 4. Only 10 overs of play transpired on the third day due to rain. The iconic Lord's hosted its record 150th Test, and it turned out to be a low-scoring affair. Here are the numbers.