Lord's Test: Kyle Jamieson joins list of legends with fifer

New Zealand 's fast-bowling spearhead Kyle Jamieson has etched his name in the record books by becoming only the third Kiwi bowler to take a five-wicket haul in the first innings of a Test match at Lord's. On Thursday, during the historic 150th Test at the Home of Cricket, he dismissed five England batters while bowling 14 overs and conceding 62 runs.

Bowling feat Jamieson's stellar return to Test cricket Jamieson, who last played a Test match for New Zealand in February 2024, opened his wicket account by dismissing debutant Emilio Gay in the sixth over. He then went on to take out Jamie Smith, Ben Stokes, Gus Atkinson, and Ollie Robinson. The pacer's efforts menat England were bowled out for 140 in 39.4 overs on a rain-hit day. His five-wicket haul in this match has now placed him alongside legends Richard Hadlee and Chris Cairns as one of only three New Zealand cricketers to achieve such a feat at Lord's.

Past records Hadlee and Cairns were the pioneers Legendary all-rounder Richard Hadlee was the first New Zealand bowler to take a five-wicket haul in the first innings of a Lord's Test match back in August 1983. He repeated the feat in July 1986, dismissing six batters. Former all-rounder Chris Cairns matched Hadlee's record in July 1999 with figures of 6/77 off 21.1 overs for Stephen Fleming-led side against England at Lord's.

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Elite company Seventh New Zealand bowler with this feat Jamieson is now the seventh New Zealand bowler to take a five-wicket haul in a Test match at Lord's. The record for most five-wicket hauls in Tests at this iconic venue is held by former England all-rounder Ian Botham with eight. He is followed by James Anderson (seven) and Fred Trueman (five).

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