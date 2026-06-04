Kyle Jamieson floors England with fifer in Lord's Test: Stats

New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson floored the England cricket team at Lord's on Day 1 of the 1st Test. With conditions favoring bowlers, New Zealand rode on the same to bowl out hosts England out for 140 in 39.4 overs on a rain-hit day. Jamieson stood tall with figures worth 5/62 in 14 overs. Besides him, Nathan Smith shone with three wickets.

Bowling A five-wicket effort Jamieson was introduced in the 2nd over and his first ball was hit for a six. He grew into the contest before taking his 1st wicket in the form of Emilio Gay (6th over). In the 20th over, he knocked over Jamie Smith. In the 27th over, Ben Stokes became Jamieson's 2nd dismissal. Gus Atkinson and Ollie Robinson were his final victims.

Numbers Jamieson claims his 6th five-wicket haul in Tests Jamieson (5/64) claimed his 6th five-wicket haul in Tests. He has raced to 85 wickets from 20 matches at a superb 19.30. As per ESPNcricinfo, Jamieson now owns 14 scalps versus England 4 matches at 26.28. He picked his maiden five-wicket haul against England. Jamieson is now the 5th New Zealand bowler with a five-wicket haul versus England at Lord's.

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