Lord's becomes first venue to host 150 Tests: Key stats
What's the story
England kicked off their home summer with the 1st Test against New Zealand at Lord's Cricket Ground. This marked the 150th Test hosted by the iconic venue in London. Since 1884, Lord's has been the venue for more Tests than any other ground in the world. Known as the Home of Cricket, Lord's is famous for its slope that drops around 2.5 metres from one side of the playing surface to the other.
Venue significance
Only ground with this record
Lord's, often referred to as the 'Mecca of Cricket,' has a rich history dating back to its first Test match in July 1884. It is the only ground in the world to host 150 Test matches. The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) follows closely with 118 Tests played. According to ESPNcricinfo, Australia's Sydney Cricket Ground (114) and London's Kennington Oval (108) are the only other grounds to have hosted 100-plus Tests.
Details
England's record and pitch
As of now, England have played 146 Test matches at Lord's, recording 60 victories, 35 defeats, and 51 draws. The venue has hosted several classics, including in the Ashes. Lord's usually sports a green-tinged wicket that favors seamers on the opening day. However, with the surface gradually drying out, spinners and batters come into play.
Match
NZ elect to field
In the ongoing match, NZ captain Tom Latham won the toss and elected to field. NZ (Playing XI): Tom Latham (captain), Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wicket-keeper), Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, and William O'Rourke. England (Playing XI): Emilio Gay, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (wicket-keeper), Ben Stokes (captain), Gus Atkinson, Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue, and Shoaib Bashir.