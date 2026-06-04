The venue has hosted several classics (Image Source: X/@englandcricket)

Lord's becomes first venue to host 150 Tests: Key stats

By Parth Dhall 04:13 pm Jun 04, 202604:13 pm

What's the story

England kicked off their home summer with the 1st Test against New Zealand at Lord's Cricket Ground. This marked the 150th Test hosted by the iconic venue in London. Since 1884, Lord's has been the venue for more Tests than any other ground in the world. Known as the Home of Cricket, Lord's is famous for its slope that drops around 2.5 metres from one side of the playing surface to the other.