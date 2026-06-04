Harry Brook slams his 16th half-century in Test cricket: Stats

England 's batting order faced a major setback on Day 1 of the first Test against New Zealand at Lord's. After rain interrupted the opening session, New Zealand's bowlers took full advantage of the conditions in the afternoon session. For England, Harry Brook shone with a half-century. He rode his luck to score 56 runs off 71 balls. England were reduced to 113/8 with Brook's dismissal in the 32nd over.

Batting collapse Brook's aggressive knock provides resistance Brook walked in when England were reduced to 33/3 in the 13th over. England were soon reduced to 34/4 and then 55/5. He dominated in a 21-run stand alongside Jamie Smith (1). Brook continued his positive show and shared a 39-run stand alongside Ben Stokes. He managed another 14 runs alongside Gus Atkinson before perishing to pacer Nathan Smith. Notably, Brook was dropped twice during his stay. Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra dropped the England batter.

Runs Brook records his 7th fifty-plus score versus New Zealand Brook smashed 10 fours in his knock of 56. Playing his 36th match (61 innings), Brook has raced to 3,234 runs at an average of 54.81. He recorded his 16th fifty (100s: 10). Versus New Zealand, Brook has scored 735 runs from six matches (10 innings) at 73.5 (50s: 4, 100s: 3). As per ESPNcricinfo, Brook now has 1,356 runs from 20 matches (32 innings) on home soil at 43.74. He slammed his 10th fifty (100s: 3).

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