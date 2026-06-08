Trump walks out of interview after being pressed for evidence

Accusations

Trump asked to provide evidence

When Welker explained that California's vote count process was normal because of mail-in ballots and election procedures, Trump refused to back down. He said, "Do you know why they're doing that? Because they're cheating in the election." "All I have to do is look," Trump said when asked for evidence, adding he said he listens to people. The conversation then turned to whether it was appropriate to still be counting votes five days after election day.