Philippines: 7.8-magnitude earthquake rocks Mindanao, tsunami warning issued
What's the story
A 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Mindanao in the Philippines on Monday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The quake hit just before 7:40am local time (23:40 GMT Sunday). The German Research Centre for Geosciences had earlier reported a higher magnitude of 8.2. The epicenter was located at a depth of about 10km.
Damage assessment
Tsunami alerts issued for Indonesia, Malaysia
The earthquake caused widespread destruction, including the collapse of a three-storey building in General Santos City. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) warned residents in nine coastal provinces to evacuate to higher ground. Tsunami alerts were also issued for Indonesia and Malaysia, with waves up to 1 meter expected. However, no threat was posed to US coastal areas according to the National Tsunami Warning Center.
Presidential response
President Marcos activates emergency agencies
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. activated emergency agencies and urged citizens to heed tsunami warnings. He said, "To our kababayans [countrymen] in the affected provinces, please heed the tsunami warning. Move to higher ground now. Do not wait. Your life is more important than anything left behind." Schools across several Mindanao provinces were also closed as a precautionary measure.
Ongoing impact
Reports of damage and injuries
DZBB radio reported falling furniture and damaged appliances in General Santos City due to aftershocks. The General Santos disaster office confirmed ongoing assessments of damage and injuries. In Sarangani province, power and telecommunications were down, prompting local authorities to suspend classes. Benjie Ancheta, police chief of Alabel town in Sarangani, said their police building had cracks from the quake.
Regional response
Indonesia reports no damage so far
Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency reported no damage so far but confirmed tsunami warnings. Arlene Hollero, disaster chief of Maasim town in Sarangani province, said evacuations were underway with no reported casualties. The Philippines and Indonesia are part of the "Pacific Ring of Fire," a seismically active area known for frequent earthquakes.