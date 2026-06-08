Philippines: 7.8-magnitude earthquake rocks Mindanao, tsunami warning issued

Damage assessment

Tsunami alerts issued for Indonesia, Malaysia

The earthquake caused widespread destruction, including the collapse of a three-storey building in General Santos City. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) warned residents in nine coastal provinces to evacuate to higher ground. Tsunami alerts were also issued for Indonesia and Malaysia, with waves up to 1 meter expected. However, no threat was posed to US coastal areas according to the National Tsunami Warning Center.