Ahmedabad schools receive Khalistan National Army bomb threats, searches clear
India
On Wednesday, October 7, 2026, 10 private schools in Ahmedabad got bomb threat emails from a group calling itself the Khalistan National Army.
The messages triggered security checks and quick police action, but after thorough checks, no bombs were found at any of the schools.
Dosanjh concerts targeted by hoax threats
The same emails threatened bombings at major stadiums in Delhi and Ahmedabad during singer Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming concerts.
While these turned out to be hoaxes too, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 7, Shivam Verma noted that similar fake threats have been popping up lately, so police, along with bomb detection and disposal squads, dog squads and anti-sabotage teams, reached the schools and conducted thorough searches.