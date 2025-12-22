Ahmedabad sets record with 60K participants in mass meditation

Aiming for a world record

The goal was to set a new world record for the largest single-venue meditation gathering.

The four-hour event featured guided sessions led by senior Brahma Kumaris members, with special guests like Gujarat University Vice-Chancellor Dr. Neerja Gupta and Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik joining in.

The Brahma Kumaris, known for promoting inner peace worldwide, have centers in over 140 countries.