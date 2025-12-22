Next Article
Ahmedabad sets record with 60K participants in mass meditation
India
Ahmedabad just pulled off a massive feat—over 60,000 people gathered at the university ground for a giant meditation session.
Organized by the Brahma Kumaris to celebrate World Meditation Day and their 60 years in Gujarat, the event drew people from several states and more than 15 other countries.
Aiming for a world record
The goal was to set a new world record for the largest single-venue meditation gathering.
The four-hour event featured guided sessions led by senior Brahma Kumaris members, with special guests like Gujarat University Vice-Chancellor Dr. Neerja Gupta and Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik joining in.
The Brahma Kumaris, known for promoting inner peace worldwide, have centers in over 140 countries.