Tamil Nadu's electoral rolls: More women than men deleted, thanks to migration

Why should you care?

This matters because the gender gap on the voter rolls actually shrank after these deletions, dropping from around 12 lakh to just over 10 lakh more women than men.

Migration is driving this trend, especially for young women—almost 90% of deletions among women aged 18-39 were due to relocation, often tied to marriage.

It's a reminder that social changes are shaping who gets counted—and who gets heard—in Tamil Nadu's elections.