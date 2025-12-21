Next Article
Tamil Nadu's electoral rolls: More women than men deleted, thanks to migration
India
Tamil Nadu just updated its voter list, and the numbers are surprising—out of nearly 1 crore names deleted, about 2.6 lakh more women were removed than men.
The higher number of women deletions is linked to migration, particularly marriage-related migration.
Why should you care?
This matters because the gender gap on the voter rolls actually shrank after these deletions, dropping from around 12 lakh to just over 10 lakh more women than men.
Migration is driving this trend, especially for young women—almost 90% of deletions among women aged 18-39 were due to relocation, often tied to marriage.
It's a reminder that social changes are shaping who gets counted—and who gets heard—in Tamil Nadu's elections.