Delhi's cold wave and fog aren't leaving anytime soon
Delhi is shivering through its first real cold wave of the season, with daytime highs dropping well below normal—Safdarjung hit just 16.9°C, and Palam wasn't far behind.
The IMD forecasts these chilly vibes (and the foggy mornings) are sticking around until December 25.
Why does this matter?
The thick fog isn't just a mood—it's making travel rough, with visibility down to 200-350 meters and possible disruptions to flights.
On top of that, pollution has spiked into the "very poor" and "severe" range, so authorities have rolled out extra restrictions on vehicles and construction.
If you're in Delhi-NCR, bundle up, try to stay indoors during early mornings, and keep an eye on air quality before heading out.