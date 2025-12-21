Delhi's cold wave and fog aren't leaving anytime soon

Why does this matter?

The thick fog isn't just a mood—it's making travel rough, with visibility down to 200-350 meters and possible disruptions to flights.

On top of that, pollution has spiked into the "very poor" and "severe" range, so authorities have rolled out extra restrictions on vehicles and construction.

If you're in Delhi-NCR, bundle up, try to stay indoors during early mornings, and keep an eye on air quality before heading out.