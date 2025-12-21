Next Article
Bengaluru set for power cut on December 22—here's what to know
India
Heads up, Bengaluru! There's a planned power outage this Monday, December 22, from 10am to 5pm as KPTCL does maintenance at the Kambipura substation.
Areas like Kambipura, Karubele, H Gollahalli, Anepalya, Katanayakanapura, Varahasandra, Swamijinagar, Anchepalya, Aprameyanagar, around Krishna Temple Government School, Provident Apartments, VBHC Avtomento, Good Earth, Srinidhi Green Layout, and Devagere will be affected.
Quick tips and support
BESCOM suggests finishing up anything that needs electricity before the outage hits.
If you have questions or need updates, you can call BESCOM at 1912 or check their website.
This maintenance is all about making your future power supply safer and more reliable.