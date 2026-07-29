Ahmedabad to host 2030 Commonwealth Games centenary, Harsh Sanghvi confirms

To get everyone hyped, an Ahmedabad Experience Centre is being inaugurated so international athletes and officials can check out Gujarat's sports infrastructure and local vibes firsthand.

This move isn't just about one big event: it's also a major step toward boosting India's status in world sports and strengthening its bid for the 2036 Olympics.

Meanwhile, Indian athletes are already shining at the current Games with 11 medals so far, including golds from Mirabai Chanu and Sharmila Dhankar.