Ahmedabad to host 2030 Commonwealth Games marking India's 2nd time
Ahmedabad is officially set to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, marking India's second time bringing this global event home.
The city's journey begins with the handover ceremony in Glasgow, with plans to highlight Ahmedabad's vibrant culture and show off India's organizing skills.
Ahmedabad accelerates transport and venue projects
To get ready for the games, Ahmedabad is speeding up metro expansions, road and airport upgrades, and making city spaces more welcoming for international visitors.
The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave will be the main hub, while the massive Narendra Modi Stadium is likely to host both opening and closing ceremonies.
International observers watch Ahmedabad's legacy aims
International organizations are closely watching how Ahmedabad prepares.
The city hopes hosting will boost tourism, create jobs, and encourage more young people to get into sports, leaving a legacy that lasts well beyond the games themselves.