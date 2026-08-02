Moscow restaurant blast: 3 dead, at least 21 injured
What's the story
A bomb exploded at a restaurant in central Moscow on Saturday, killing three people and injuring at least 21 others, the Associated Press reported. The explosion occurred near an Italian restaurant in Kudrinskaya Square just before 8:00pm local time. Among the dead were the suspected bomber, a security guard, and a customer of the Balzi Rossi Italian restaurant.
Security thwarted
Details of the incident
The National Anti-Terrorism Committee said an unidentified woman tried to enter the restaurant with an explosive device but was stopped by a security guard.
Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported that the woman died in the blast along with two others.
The police said those injured suffered wounds of varying severity, and RIA Novosti reported that heavily armed law enforcement officers were deployed at the scene, which was cordoned off to the public.
Ongoing probe
Investigation underway
The Moscow Investigative Committee is continuing to investigate the incident.
The authorities have not publicly identified the victims or disclosed potential suspects in this case.
According to Kommersant daily newspaper, sources indicated that the bomb was likely intended to target guests on the restaurant's summer terrace outside and may have been detonated remotely by someone else.
The Balzi Rossi Italian restaurant was closed on Saturday for a private event, according to its website.