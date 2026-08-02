ODI WC 2027: How many spinners should India travel with?

Kuldeep Yadav is enjoying himself in the One-Day Cup for Yorkshire. He has bagged two wickets each in four successive matches.

Wrist-spinner Kuldeep needs to be India's main spinner in ODIs. He was ignored in the ODI series against England from the playing XI.

Kuldeep owns 194 ODI wickets from 124 matches at 27.04. He has 228 scalps in List A cricket at 26.22.