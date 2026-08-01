Kuldeep Yadav extends his dream run in One-Day Cup: Stats
What's the story
In a thrilling encounter in the ongoing One-Day Cup, Yorkshire defeated Durham by seven wickets on Friday. The match was marred by poor batting from Durham and brilliant bowling from Yorkshire. Kuldeep Yadav, the Indian left-arm wrist-spinner, bowled a vital spell, helping to bowl out Durham for just 165 runs in under 49 overs. Despite losing two early wickets, Yorkshire chased down the target comfortably with nine overs remaining.
Match highlights
Kuldeep Yadav shines with 2/23
The in-form Kuldeep was at his best in the aforementioned affair.
The spinner opened his account by taking the vital wicket of Ben Stokes (12).
He then dismissed Colin Ackermann for 26 runs, finishing with impressive figures of 2/23 in his quota of 10 overs.
This performance came after he was dropped from the playing XI for three ODIs against England last month.
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Dream run this season
Kuldeep has played four games in the ongoing season, taking two wickets in each one of them.
He made an immediate impact on his Yorkshire debut, ending with figures of 2/39 (10 overs) against Glamorgan.
Though he was expensive against Sussex (2/58 in 6.5 overs), the veteran bounced back with a fine spell against Worcestershire (2/34 in 10 overs).
His eight wickets this season have come at an average of 19.25 and an economy rate of 4.18, as per Cricinfo.
Career
Here are his List A numbers
One of the most prolific wrist-spinners in white-ball cricket, Kuldeep has claimed 194 wickets from 121 ODIs at an average of 27.04 and an economy rate of 5.07.
This includes nine four-fers and two five-wicket hauls.
Meanwhile, Kuldeep's brilliance against Durham has taken his List A tally to 228 wickets from 140 matches at 26.22.