One-Day Cup, Kuldeep Yadav shines on Yorkshire debut: Details 

Kuldeep, who recently signed with Yorkshire for five England Domestic One-Day Cup matches and three County Championship fixtures, had a brilliant debut.

He ended with figures of 2/39 in his full quota of 10 overs at The Gnoll Cricket Ground in Neath, Wales.

His wickets came on the first ball of the 44th over and two balls later when he dismissed Alex Horton and Jamie McIlroy, respectively.