One-Day Cup, Kuldeep Yadav shines on Yorkshire debut: Details
What's the story
Indian spin stalwart, Kuldeep Yadav, made an immediate impact on his Yorkshire debut in the Royal One-Day Cup 2026. The left-arm wrist spinner's impressive bowling helped Yorkshire clinch a two-wicket victory over Glamorgan in the Group B clash. Despite being left out of the playing XI for India's recently concluded ODI series against England, Kuldeep proved his mettle by taking two wickets in his final over of the spell. Here are further details.
Match highlights
Kuldeep takes 2 wickets on his Yorkshire debut
Kuldeep, who recently signed with Yorkshire for five England Domestic One-Day Cup matches and three County Championship fixtures, had a brilliant debut.
He ended with figures of 2/39 in his full quota of 10 overs at The Gnoll Cricket Ground in Neath, Wales.
His wickets came on the first ball of the 44th over and two balls later when he dismissed Alex Horton and Jamie McIlroy, respectively.
Bowling prowess
Kuldeep's bowling helps Yorkshire secure victory over Glamorgan
Kuldeep's exceptional bowling performance was instrumental in Yorkshire restricting Glamorgan to just 186/10 in 47 overs.
Along with George Hill and Jack White, who also took two wickets each, Kuldeep's contribution was crucial for the team's victory.
Though Yorkshire's chase was far from smooth, they eventually crossed the line with two wickets to spare.
Kuldeep also scored a vital 12 in the low-scoring thriller.
Stats
Here are his List A numbers
One of the most prolific wrist-spinners in white-ball cricket, Kuldeep has claimed 194 wickets from 121 ODIs at an average of 27.04 and an economy rate of 5.07.
This includes nine four-fers and two five-wicket hauls, as per Cricinfo.
Meanwhile, Kuldeep's brilliance against Glamorgan has taken his List A tally to 222 wickets from 137 matches at 26.41.
Upcoming commitments
Kuldeep set to return to India's Test squad
After his stint with Yorkshire, Kuldeep is likely to return to India's Test squad for a two-match series against Sri Lanka next month.
The matches are part of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle and are crucial for India.
They will have to perform well to stay in contention for a top-two finish and qualify for the WTC 2027 final at The Oval.