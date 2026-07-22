Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav joins Yorkshire after ODI snub
What's the story
Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav has signed with English county team Yorkshire for the ongoing domestic season. The club announced the deal on Wednesday. Under the agreement, Kuldeep will play five One-Day Cup matches before returning to Headingley for three of Yorkshire's last four County Championship games in September. His stint will begin with Friday's 50-over match against Glamorgan at Neath.
Player's statement
Excited about the challenge, says Kuldeep
Expressing his excitement about the new opportunity, Kuldeep said, "I'm really pleased to be joining Yorkshire and grateful for this opportunity. It will be a real privilege to represent a club with Yorkshire's proud history."
He added that he has always enjoyed playing in England and was excited about the challenge of playing in English conditions after talking with the management.
Career highlights
A look at his Test and ODI numbers
It is worth noting that Kuldeep wasn't added to India's XI in any of the three recent ODIs in England.
Despite a start-stop career, the left-arm wrist-spinner has an impressive record of 79 wickets from 18 Tests at an average of 22.35.
One of the most prolific wrist-spinners in white-ball cricket, Kuldeep also has 194 wickets from 121 ODIs with best figures of 25/6.
Manager's remarks
Gavin Hamilton on Kuldeep's signing
Yorkshire's general manager of cricket, Gavin Hamilton, said that Kuldeep's signing will strengthen their bowling attack in the final stages of the season.
He said, "Kuldeep is an accomplished, international-quality player who will add incredible strength to our lineup for these blocks of fixtures."
Hamilton also noted that given the dry summer they have had, spin is likely to play a key role in the last part of the season.