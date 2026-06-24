Ahmedabad woman arrested after around 200 bomb threat emails
India
A 41-year-old woman from Ahmedabad was arrested in Delhi after she allegedly sent around 200 bomb threat emails to government officials and buildings since February.
Her latest hoax triggered a large security response at a state bhavan, but no bombs were found.
Police tracked her down near Bangla Sahib Gurdwara using technical tools.
Arrested woman's sister confirms mental issues
During questioning, police discovered the woman was intellectually challenged and experiencing hallucinations.
Her sister, an advocate in Ahmedabad, confirmed her mental health issues and shared that she had faced similar trouble before in Gujarat.
Estranged from her family for months, she had been staying at religious places across states; after the investigation, she was reunited with her family.