Ahmedabad woman forced to abort 5 times, claims domestic violence
In Ahmedabad's Narol area, a woman has accused her husband, Gopal, of forcing her to have five abortions and physically assaulting her—even during her current pregnancy.
She says the abuse started after two years of marriage, two years after they married in 2015, and continued despite her condition.
The complaint also names Gopal's father Bhavan, brother-in-law Mehul, sister-in-law Divya, and relative Nikita for harassment.
Woman turns to brother for help
According to the woman, things took a turn when she refused Gopal's demands for dowry.
She alleges he kicked her in the stomach and threatened to kill her with kerosene.
The abuse reportedly got worse over time with pressure from his family, including sister-in-law Nikita, leading to more violence.
After a recent attack with an iron pipe, she turned to her brother for help and filed a police complaint; an official investigation is now underway.