Ahmedabad woman forced to abort 5 times, claims domestic violence

Woman turns to brother for help

According to the woman, things took a turn when she refused Gopal's demands for dowry.

She alleges he kicked her in the stomach and threatened to kill her with kerosene.

The abuse reportedly got worse over time with pressure from his family, including sister-in-law Nikita, leading to more violence.

After a recent attack with an iron pipe, she turned to her brother for help and filed a police complaint; an official investigation is now underway.