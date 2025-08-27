Tamil Nadu revokes ONGC's hydrocarbon project clearance India Aug 27, 2025

Tamil Nadu has decided to revoke the environmental clearance for ONGC's hydrocarbon project in Ramanathapuram.

This move, following instructions from Environment Minister Thangam Thennarasu, reverses an approval from March 2025—even though there's been a statewide ban on such projects since 2021.

The decision halts plans for 20 new wells in the region.