Tamil Nadu revokes ONGC's hydrocarbon project clearance
Tamil Nadu has decided to revoke the environmental clearance for ONGC's hydrocarbon project in Ramanathapuram.
This move, following instructions from Environment Minister Thangam Thennarasu, reverses an approval from March 2025—even though there's been a statewide ban on such projects since 2021.
The decision halts plans for 20 new wells in the region.
Local activists, environmentalists, and fishermen opposed project
The rollback came after strong pushback from local fishermen, farmers, and environmentalists worried about damage to sensitive zones near the Gulf of Mannar Marine National Park.
Activist G. Sundarrajan noted that earlier promises to protect these areas hadn't been kept.