MCD to set up dog feeding stations across Delhi

MCD is building new dog shelters in Dwarka, Bela Road

MCD is teaming up with local groups, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), and its own departments to pick safe locations away from homes.

They're also building new dog shelters in Dwarka Sector 29 and Bela Road that will house Animal Birth Control centers and kennels for aggressive dogs.

This plan hopes to ease tensions between residents, feeders, and officials—and finally clear up the confusion around stray dog rules in Delhi.