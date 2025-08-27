MCD to set up dog feeding stations across Delhi
Delhi's civic body is rolling out special feeding spots for stray dogs across all 250 city wards, following a recent Supreme Court order.
Now, only sterilized and de-wormed strays can be released, and feeding them outside approved areas could face punishment.
The goal? Make caring for strays easier and safer—with help from animal lovers—while keeping things organized.
MCD is building new dog shelters in Dwarka, Bela Road
MCD is teaming up with local groups, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), and its own departments to pick safe locations away from homes.
They're also building new dog shelters in Dwarka Sector 29 and Bela Road that will house Animal Birth Control centers and kennels for aggressive dogs.
This plan hopes to ease tensions between residents, feeders, and officials—and finally clear up the confusion around stray dog rules in Delhi.