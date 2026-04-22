Ahmedabad's Sabarmati drained for Vasna maintenance, social media spurs digging India Apr 22, 2026

Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Riverfront is buzzing as the river gets drained for maintenance at Vasna Barrage, exposing the riverbed near Atal Bridge.

Social media rumors about hidden gold and silver have inspired locals and visitors to dig through the mud, hoping to strike it rich.

Most people are finding only scrap metal and junk, but that hasn't stopped families and scrap collectors from joining in, even with temperatures soaring past 43 degrees Celsius.