AI can help India become developed nation by 2047: Pradhan

Unlocking AI's potential

Pradhan called on universities, startups, and big companies to team up and unlock AI's potential for economic growth.

He especially urged young Indians to dive in and make the most of new opportunities with AI.

The summit—running at Bharat Mandapam from February 16-20—is the first major global AI event in the Global South.

PM Modi kicked off the expo featuring 600+ startups and 13 country pavilions, while French President Emmanuel Macron is set to visit too.

The event has generated significant public interest, with over 2.5 lakh visitors, including international delegates, expected to attend.