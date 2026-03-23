AI can't replace lawyers or judges: Supreme Court Justice India Mar 23, 2026

Supreme Court Justice Vikram Nath says artificial intelligence (AI) just isn't cut out to replace lawyers or judges, especially when it comes to real expertise, ethics, and sound judgment.

Speaking at an event on Saturday, he admitted that while AI can speed up routine tasks or help draft notes, it can't actually make new laws or guarantee honest legal work.

He even pointed out how fake citations from AI have ended up in Supreme Court filings, showing why technology still needs a human reality check.