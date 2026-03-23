AI can't replace lawyers or judges: Supreme Court Justice
Supreme Court Justice Vikram Nath says artificial intelligence (AI) just isn't cut out to replace lawyers or judges, especially when it comes to real expertise, ethics, and sound judgment.
Speaking at an event on Saturday, he admitted that while AI can speed up routine tasks or help draft notes, it can't actually make new laws or guarantee honest legal work.
He even pointed out how fake citations from AI have ended up in Supreme Court filings, showing why technology still needs a human reality check.
Technology is a double-edged sword, says Nath
Justice Nath also talked about how technology is a double-edged sword.
Sure, it can make information more accessible and boost transparency, but it can also leave people out and spread misinformation.
His takeaway? We need to use technology wisely and keep our legal values front and center.
Who is Justice Nath?
Justice Nath joined the Supreme Court. With extensive judicial experience, his views on balancing technology with ethics carry real weight.