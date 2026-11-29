AI-created lion photo sparks panic in Panwa village, Madhya Pradesh
A 14-year-old boy's AI-created lion photo went viral in Panwa village, Madhya Pradesh, making villagers believe a real lion was roaming nearby.
Many people stayed away from their farms out of fear, leading local officials and the forest department to step in and investigate what was going on.
Forest department warns after AI prank
Officials found the lion image was just a digital prank after checking the boy's phone. He later admitted it was meant as a joke.
The forest department gave him a warning and reminded everyone to double-check wildlife photos before sharing them online to avoid spreading unnecessary panic.