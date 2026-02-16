AI Impact Summit 2026 begins: Delhi ramps up security
The AI Impact Summit 2026 kicked off today at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, bringing together global leaders to talk about the future of AI under the themes People, Planet, and Progress.
To keep things smooth and safe, Delhi has ramped up security with over 10,000 personnel stationed across the city.
Here are the security arrangements
From five to six anti-drone systems and four air defense guns to over 750 CCTVs (and at least 350 AI-enabled cameras), the venue is covered.
SWAT teams and bomb squads are also on patrol around key routes and hotels, and paramilitary companies from NSG, CISF, BSF and ITBP have been deployed.
Here are the traffic restrictions
Major roads like Mathura Road, Janpath, and APJ Abdul Kalam Road have traffic restrictions for VIP movements.
Delegates need QR code badges to enter and are encouraged to use public transport since parking is tight.
To help everyone stay connected, mobile coverage near Bharat Mandapam has been boosted for the event.