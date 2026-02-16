AI Impact Summit 2026 begins in New Delhi
India
The AI Impact Summit 2026 just kicked off in New Delhi, running from February 16-20 at Bharat Mandapam.
Leaders from over 100 countries are here for more than 700 sessions covering everything from building AI skills and making tech more inclusive, to safe AI, science breakthroughs, and boosting economic growth.
AI Impact Expo
The AI Impact Expo opened on February 16. The Expo features thematic pavilions and more than 300 exhibitors from around 30 countries, showcasing the latest AI innovations.
A step toward responsible AI
This summit is all about using AI responsibly—focusing on people, the planet and progress.
With global experts sharing ideas on ethical tech and data protection, it's a major step toward making sure AI helps everyone move forward together.