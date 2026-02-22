AI Impact Summit: Delhi hotels charge up to ₹30L/night

Delhi's luxury hotels saw their prices shoot up to 10 times the usual rates during the AI Impact Summit 2026. With over 1.5 lakh attendees and more than 10,000 international guests flocking to Bharat Mandapam from February 16-20, finding a room in top hotels like Taj Palace and The Lodhi quickly became a wallet-busting challenge.

Peak rates and minimum-stay requirements The Presidential Suite at Taj Palace was listed for an eye-popping ₹30 lakh per night, while The Lodhi's Garden Terrace Room went for ₹1.3 lakh and Aerocity hotels crossed ₹50,000 a night.

Some peak rates touched ₹5.5 lakh!

Many top luxury hotels were either fully booked or had minimum-stay requirements.

Major world leaders and tech giants attended the summit The summit brought in tech leaders like NVIDIA's Jensen Huang, OpenAI's Sam Altman, Google's Sundar Pichai, plus world figures like French President Macron and Brazil's President Lula da Silva.

Add India's busy wedding season into the mix, and demand for fancy rooms went through the roof.