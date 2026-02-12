AI in classrooms? Pradhan's big move for Class 3 students
Big news for students—AI is coming to classrooms as early as Class 3!
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced this move at the Bharat Bodhan AI Conclave 2026 in New Delhi, aiming to get young minds comfortable with artificial intelligence from the ground up.
'Inclusive by design'
The two-day event (Feb 12-13) has brought together policymakers, researchers, startups, and industry leaders to talk about how AI can shape school learning, college education, and future job skills.
Pradhan highlighted that India's approach to AI will be "inclusive by design" and said the conclave will initiate work on the Bharat EduAI Stack for shared educational tools.
Expect smarter classrooms soon
With AI lessons starting early and big names discussing the future of tech in education, students could soon see smarter classrooms and more digital learning tools.
This push comes just ahead of the India AI Impact Summit later this month—so expect even more buzz around tech in schools.