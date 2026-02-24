AI in policing: How Bengaluru's crime rates have drastically reduced

With over 240 Hoysala patrol units on the streets and three Deputy Commissioners doing nightly rounds, police visibility is up.

Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh credits this boost—and faster emergency response—to AI that pinpoints caller locations instantly, shaving off crucial minutes.

The system also predicts crime hotspots using past data so patrols can focus where they're needed most.

As Joint Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar Jain put it, "Since AI identifies the location of the caller, manual intervention of tracing the location and then calling the concerned police vehicle is avoided. Here, we save at least two and half minutes, which is a vital period during emergencies,"