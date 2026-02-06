AI robot makes its debut in Indian Railways
Meet ASC Arjun, an AI-powered humanoid robot described as the first of its kind in Indian Railways, who just helped catch two habitual offenders at Visakhapatnam Railway Station.
On February 2, Arjun spotted the suspects using facial recognition and instantly alerted railway police—marking its first big win since being deployed less than two weeks ago.
Arjun's 1st big win
This is a real-life sci-fi moment: robots are now helping keep public spaces safer.
Thanks to Arjun's quick alert, police were able to detain the suspects—who turned out to have long criminal records—after the alert.
Officials are pretty excited about what this tech means for safety at major stations in the future.
As Divisional Railway Manager Lalit Bohra put it, AI surveillance like this could be a game-changer for passenger security.