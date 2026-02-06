AI robot makes its debut in Indian Railways

Arjun's 1st big win

This is a real-life sci-fi moment: robots are now helping keep public spaces safer.

Thanks to Arjun's quick alert, police were able to detain the suspects—who turned out to have long criminal records—after the alert.

Officials are pretty excited about what this tech means for safety at major stations in the future.

As Divisional Railway Manager Lalit Bohra put it, AI surveillance like this could be a game-changer for passenger security.