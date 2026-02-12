AI summit sends Delhi hotel prices skyrocketing
Delhi's top hotels are charging up to 12 times their usual rates as the city gears up for the AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam (Feb 16-20).
With over 10,000 foreign delegates and tech bigwigs like NVIDIA's Jensen Huang and OpenAI's Sam Altman attending, demand has gone through the roof.
Taj Palace's presidential suite costs ₹30 lakh a night
Some eye-popping numbers: Taj Palace's Presidential Suite jumped from ₹2.37 lakh to ₹30 lakh a night.
The Oberoi's basic room now costs ₹5.5 lakh (up from ₹85,000), and its Luxury Suite is at ₹25 lakh instead of ₹4 lakh.
Leela Palace's Luxury Suite soared from ₹1.8 lakh to ₹17.3 lakh per night.
Finding a room is almost impossible—ITC Maurya is fully booked, The Oberoi wants a two-night minimum stay, and The Lodhi's best suites are sold out during peak days.
Even standard rooms are going for over a lakh per night as hotels prioritize high-profile guests coming in for the summit.