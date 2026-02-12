AI summit sends Delhi hotel prices skyrocketing

Some eye-popping numbers: Taj Palace's Presidential Suite jumped from ₹2.37 lakh to ₹30 lakh a night. The Oberoi's basic room now costs ₹5.5 lakh (up from ₹85,000), and its Luxury Suite is at ₹25 lakh instead of ₹4 lakh. Leela Palace's Luxury Suite soared from ₹1.8 lakh to ₹17.3 lakh per night.

Finding a room is almost impossible—ITC Maurya is fully booked, The Oberoi wants a two-night minimum stay, and The Lodhi's best suites are sold out during peak days.

Even standard rooms are going for over a lakh per night as hotels prioritize high-profile guests coming in for the summit.