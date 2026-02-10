Michael Bracewell ruled out of T20 World Cup; replacement announced
What's the story
New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell has been ruled out of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The decision comes after he re-injured his left calf during warm-ups on Sunday. Bracewell had previously recovered from a calf tear sustained during the 3rd ODI against India last month. However, scans confirmed that this muscle had been re-injured and would take around three weeks to heal before he could return to play.
Coach's statement
Walter expresses disappointment over Bracewell's exit
New Zealand head coach Rob Walter expressed his disappointment over Bracewell's exit from the tournament. He said, "We're all feeling for Michael. It's really tough to get ruled out of a World Cup, and I know how much playing for New Zealand means to him." Walter added that while Bracewell worked hard to recover, he unfortunately faced this setback.
Replacement news
McConchie comes off a successful domestic T20 season
As a result of Bracewell's injury, off-spinning all-rounder Cole McConchie has been called up as a traveling reserve. He will join the squad along with speedster Ben Sears. McConchie, who last played for New Zealand in April 2024, comes off a successful domestic T20 season where he was the leading wicket-taker for Canterbury Kings (14 wickets at an economy rate of 7.71).
Veteran inclusion
'Cole a seasoned campaigner'
Walter also spoke highly of McConchie's experience, saying he would bring a lot to the team. He said, "Cole is a seasoned campaigner. He brings a great all-round skillset to the group along with a lot of T20 experience." The Black Caps, who have beaten Afghanistan and the UAE, will play their third Group D match against South Africa on Saturday.