Shubham Ranjane's maiden T20I fifty goes in vain: Key stats

Despite fighting in phases, the USA lost their second successive match in the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup . The American side lost to Pakistan by 32 runs while chasing 191 at the Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo. Shayan Jahangir slammed a 34-ball 49, while Shubham Ranjane kept the USA alive with a late half-century. The latter slammed his maiden T20I half-century.

Innings How USA's chase panned out The USA had a decent start as Andries Gous and Shayan Jahangir added 42 runs. However, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz choked the USA batters, bringing them down to 69/3. Although Jahangir's 49 added some fire, he lacked reliable partners. Ranjane, who struggled with an injury, played a valiant knock (51 off 30 balls). However, Usman Tariq's three-fer restricted the USA to 158/8.

Information Ranjane falls despite attacking intent With 61 runs off the last 18 balls, Ranjane hammered Shaheen Afridi for two successive sixes. Despite his attacking intent, he couldn't get the USA home. Ranjane, who smashed 3 sixes and as many fours, fell to Afridi in the final over.

Information Ranjane attains this feat According to Cricbuzz, Ranjane now has the third-fastest half-century for an Associate side against a Full Member (by balls). He (28 balls) is only behind Stephan Myburgh (25 balls vs SA, Chattogram, 2014) and Brandon McMullen (26 balls vs Australia, Gros Islet, 2024).

