T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan thump USA to avenge defeat

Pakistan won their second successive match of the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup , beating the USA. They racked up 190/9 before restricting the Americans to 158/8 at the Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo. Sahibzada Farhan bolstered Pakistan with a blazing half-century, and their spin attack later deflated the USA batting line-up. Pakistan have avenged their defeat to the USA from the 2024 edition.

Chase How the chase panned out The USA had a decent start as Andries Gous and Shayan Jahangir added 42 runs within five overs. However, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz choked the USA batters, bringing them down to 69/3. Although Jahangir's 34-ball 49 added some fire, he lacked reliable partners. While Shubham Ranjane played a valiant knock (51 off 30 balls), Usman Tariq's three-fer kept the USA at bay.

Information Ranjane falls despite attacking intent With 61 runs off the last 18 balls, Ranjane hammered Shaheen Afridi for two successive sixes. Despite his attacking intent, he couldn't get the USA home. Ranjane, who smashed 3 sixes and as many fours, fell to Afridi in the final over.

Information Ranjane attains this feat According to Cricbuzz, Ranjane now has the third-fastest half-century for an Associate side against a Full Member (by balls). He (28 balls) is only behind Stephan Myburgh (25 balls vs SA, Chattogram, 2014) and Brandon McMullen (26 balls vs Australia, Gros Islet, 2024).

Start Pakistan ace Powerplay The USA earlier won the toss and elected to field first. Pakistan rode on a terrific start by Farhan and Saim Ayub. They added 54 runs in the Powerplay before Ayub departed. Salman Ali Agha's dismissal in the same over left Pakistan reeling at 56/2. Farhan then found support from Babar Azam, who scored no boundaries in his first 18 balls.

Middle phase Pakistan lose Farhan, Babar after vital stand While Farhan completed his half-century off 27 balls in the 10th over, Babar finally broke his shackles and hammered Harmeet Singh for 2 fours and a six in an over. The former, who improved his strike rate, fell to Mohammad Mohsin for a 32-ball 46. The next over saw spinner Harmeet dismiss Farhan for 73 (41). His knock had 6 fours and 5 sixes.

Information 5 sixes in an innings According to Cricbuzz, Farhan now has the joint second-most sixes by a Pakistan batter in a T20 World Cup match. He is only behind Shoaib Malik, who smashed 6 maximums against Scotland in Sharjah in 2021.

Numbers Farhan reaches 1,000 T20I runs According to ESPNcricinfo, Farhan completed 1,000 T20I runs during the match. The 29-year-old, who has risen to prominence, now has 1,042 runs from 41 T20Is at an average of 26.05. His tally includes a strike rate of 132.23. This was Farhan's ninth T20I half-century and a first in the T20 World Cup. Farhan has raced to 58 sixes in the format.

Information Pakistan finish well despite losing wickets Pakistan were 143/4 with Farhan's dismissal in the 16th over. However, Shadab Khan smashed a blistering 30 off 12 balls (4 fours and 1 six) to get Pakistan past 175. Pakistan, who lost a flurry of wickets, reached 190/6 with Shaheen Afridi's final-over six.

Spell Four scalps for van Schalkwyk After stunning India with a phenomenal spell, seamer Shadley van Schalkwyk showed his class against Pakistan. He first broke the opening partnership by dismissing Ayub (19). He also removed skipper Salman Agha in the same over. At the death, the USA seamer returned to dismiss the dangerous Shadab Khan. His final victim was Faheem Ashraf as he returned 4/25.

Record Successive four-fers in the tournament Van Schalkwyk, the pick of the USA's bowlers, restricted Pakistan below 200. The 37-year-old also took 4/25 against India in the USA's opening encounter. This brought India down to 46/4. As mentioned, he is only the second bowler to take successive four-fers in the T20 World Cup. He joined Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi, who did so against Uganda and New Zealand in 2024.

Tariq Tariq spins Pakistan to win At the toss, Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha announced that Tariq, the "X-factor," will feature in the game. And he justified his selection by taking three wickets. Tariq first dismissed Milind Kumar, which brought the USA down to 123/4. The latter had added 54 runs with Ranjane. Tariq's next two victims were Harmeet Singh and Mohammad Mohsin as he finished with 3/27.