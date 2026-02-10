After stunning India with a phenomenal spell, USA pacer Shadley van Schalkwyk showed his class against Pakistan in the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup . He took a four-wicket haul as Pakistan compiled 190/9 in Match 12 at the Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo. According to ESPNcricinfo, van Schalkwyk is the second bowler with successive four-fers in T20 World Cup history.

Spell Four scalps of van Schalkwyk Being invited to bat, Pakistan rode on a 54-run opening stand between Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan. In the sixth over, van Schalkwyk broke the partnership by dismissing Ayub (19). He also removed skipper Salman Ali Agha in the same over. At the death, the USA seamer returned to dismiss Shadab Khan, who smashed a 12-ball 30. His final victim was Faheem Ashraf.

Figures Successive four-fers in the tournament Van Schalkwyk, the pick of the USA's bowlers, recorded figures of 4/25. The 37-year-old also took 4/25 against India in the USA's opening encounter. This brought India down to 46/4. As mentioned, he is only the second bowler to take successive four-fers in the T20 World Cup. He joined Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi, who did so against Uganda and New Zealand in 2024.

Journey Who is Shadley van Schalkwyk? Van Schalkwyk is a South Africa-born fast-bowling all-rounder who represents the USA. He played domestic cricket for Western Province in 2008 before making his mark on the South African circuit with Knights and Free State. After moving to the United States in the 2020s, he worked his way through Minor League with Seattle Thunderbolts and Major League Cricket with Los Angeles Knight Riders.

