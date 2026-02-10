T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan's X-factor Usman Tariq trumps USA

Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq, who bowls with a unique run-up and action, made a mark on his ICC T20 World Cup debut. The 28-year-old off-spinner, who was included for the USA game, starred in Pakistan's 32-run win in the Group A clash. He took three wickets as the Men in Green defended 190 at the Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo. Here are the key stats.

Spell Tariq does the trick At the toss, Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha announced that Tariq, the "X-factor," will feature in the game. And he justified his selection by taking three wickets. Tariq first dismissed Milind Kumar, which brought the USA down to 123/4. The latter had added 54 runs with Shubham Ranjane. Tariq's next two victims were Harmeet Singh and Mohammad Mohsin as he finished with 3/27.

Career Usman Tariq's unique action Tariq, who was reported for his unconventional bowling action during the Pakistan Super League (PSL), has been backed regularly by Salman Agha. The mystery spinner, who made his international debut against South Africa in November, has played four T20Is so far. His unique bowling action sees him pause near the crease before delivering the ball with a side-arm sling-shot motion.

