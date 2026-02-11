10 dead in shootings at school, home in Canada 

A shooting incident in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia , has left 10 people dead. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) confirmed that the deceased include the suspected shooter, who was found dead from a self-inflicted injury Six victims were found inside Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, while two others were discovered at a nearby home believed to be connected to the incident. The last victim died while being transported to a hospital.

Casualties More than 25 people injured The RCMP said more than 25 people were injured in the shooting, including two who are in life-threatening condition. The Peace River South School District had earlier confirmed a "lockdown and secure and hold" at both Tumbler Ridge Secondary School and Tumbler Ridge Elementary School during the incident. Larry Neufeld, MLA for Peace River South, said "an excess of resources," including RCMP and ambulance support, has been deployed to the community.

School details Rare school shooting in Canada The provincial government website lists Tumbler Ridge Secondary School as having a student population of 175 from Grades 7 to 12. The town of Tumbler Ridge, with a population of about 2,400 people, is located over 1,000km north of Vancouver near the Alberta border. This incident marks one of the rare school shootings in Canada.

Advertisement