AI Tinder scam by Jaikarthik Raja costs Chennai techie 27L
A 33-year-old Chennai techie lost ₹27 lakh after matching with someone he thought was "Monica" on Tinder.
Turns out, the profile was run by Jaikarthik Raja, 29, who used AI to create fake photos, while Monica sent voice notes to convince the victim, making the persona seem real.
After gaining trust, Raja started asking for money under different excuses.
Police arrest Jaikarthik Raja and accomplice
The chats moved from Tinder to WhatsApp, where the money requests kept coming.
Once things got suspicious, the victim reached out to cybercrime police, who arrested Raja and his accomplice, another "Monica" he met on a matrimonial site.
Police seized phones and cards as evidence.
The case is a reminder: even high-tech scams can feel personal, so stay alert when meeting people online.