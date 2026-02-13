AI to catch traffic violators, issue e-challans in Delhi
Delhi Police submitted a proposal to roll out an AI-powered traffic system that was included in the Delhi government's pollution action plan.
The idea is to use tech to spot violations like signal jumping and send out automated fines—no more waiting for a cop to catch you in the act.
The plan's still waiting for the green light from the Union Home Ministry.
Smart signals will also tweak their timings based on traffic
If approved, 1,029 enforcement locations will scan number plates across Delhi and generate e-challans as part of automated enforcement.
Smart signals powered by AI will tweak their timings based on real-time traffic, aiming for smoother rides and less chaos.
Rollout planned in 3 phases
The rollout is planned in three phases—starting with five major corridors and expanding to additional corridors in later phases.
Integrated real-time systems will monitor traffic, promising quicker updates and aiming to reduce congestion in targeted corridors.