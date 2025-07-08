AI171 crash: Interim insurance payouts disbursed
After the tragic AI171 crash near Ahmedabad on June 12, Air India has begun giving ₹25 lakh as interim relief to affected families.
So far, 57 families have received the payment, and a Facilitation Centre and support efforts are in place to make the process smoother for everyone still waiting.
How the final payout will be calculated
Final payouts will follow international rules (the Montreal Convention), with each family likely getting between ₹1.5-1.85 crore based on individual circumstances like age and financial dependency.
On top of that, Tata Group has promised an extra ₹1 crore per victim from a dedicated trust fund—not just for compensation but also to help rebuild property and cover medical care for those injured.
AI's clarification on 'uninvited visits' to families
Air India says it isn't pressuring families about financial details—these are needed to make sure money goes to the right people.
The airline also clarified that forms filled at hospitals aren't linked to compensation, and no uninvited visits have been made to grieving families.