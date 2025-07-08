Next Article
Plea urges Supreme Court for electoral roll revision before each election
The Supreme Court is set to hear petitions on July 10 that challenge the Election Commission's new push for a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls ahead of the Bihar elections.
Ashwini Upadhyay wants SIRs before every election, saying it'll help keep only eligible voters on the list.
What parties think
Opposition parties worry that strict deadlines and tough document checks could unfairly block rural and marginalized people from voting.
The court's decision will shape how voter lists are updated across India, potentially affecting who gets to vote in future elections.
This is a big deal for anyone who cares about fair access to voting and how democracy works in India.