AIADMK MLA Leema Rose is Tamil Nadu's richest legislator ₹5863cr

Santiago Martin has over ₹4000cr assets

Rose's assets include luxury cars, nearly 20kg of gold, over 1,200 carats of diamonds, and property worth hundreds of crores.

Most of the family fortune comes from Martin's lottery business: he alone has over ₹4,000 crore in assets.

Their son Jose also adds to the total with ₹665 crore.

For context: their combined wealth easily beats other big names like TVK founder Vijay (₹648 crore).