AIDSA suspends Muskan Soni 5 years over Ketan Agarwal comments
India
Dr. Muskan Soni, a dentist and former treasurer of AIDSA's Madhya Pradesh chapter, has been suspended for five years after allegedly posting disrespectful comments about the death of Pune businessman Ketan Agarwal on Instagram.
AIDSA said her remarks went against their values and code of conduct.
Soni loses AIDSA membership until 2031
The suspension means Dr. Soni loses all her roles and membership in AIDSA until 2031, with no participation allowed unless the decision changes.
Meanwhile, police are still investigating Agarwal's murder (allegedly planned by his fiancee Siya Goyal and her suspected lover Chetan Chaudhury) after uncovering suspicious activity before his death.