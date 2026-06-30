Venezuela hit by strong aftershock, panic ensues
What's the story
A strong aftershock measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale hit northern Venezuela on Monday, just five days after two devastating earthquakes. The tremor was felt in Caracas and La Guaira, with Colombia's geological survey recording it at a magnitude of 5.1. Jorge Rodriguez, leader of the Venezuelan National Assembly, confirmed no immediate new damage, but residents panicked despite his reassurance.
Rescue disruption
Residents sleep outside buildings, search operations halted
The aftershock sent residents of hard-hit areas like Altamira and San Bernardino into the streets from makeshift shelters. Fearing further collapses, many are now sleeping outside apartment buildings or in tents along sidewalks. The tremor also temporarily halted search operations at the collapsed Rita apartment building in San Bernardino.
Death toll
UN fears death toll could reach 10,000
The United Nations has prepared 10,000 body bags, fearing the death toll could rise. Gianluca Rampolla del Tindaro, UN coordinator for Venezuela, said they are looking at a number higher than the reported figure of 1,719. He praised international efforts with over 2,000 rescuers from 27 countries and more than 160 search dogs deployed to assist in rescue operations.
Aid efforts
US military to help deliver aid
The US military has repaired one of Venezuela's main ports, La Guaira, to facilitate the delivery of supplies and equipment. The USS Fort Lauderdale is now using this port to deliver critically needed aid, the US military said in a statement. Hundreds of displaced families have taken refuge in Parque del Este, a 200-acre park in east Caracas.
Opposition return
Machado to return to Venezuela
Amid the ongoing crisis, Venezuelan opposition figure Maria Corina Machado has announced her plans to return to Venezuela. She emphasized the need for unity during this difficult time. The earthquakes have left tens of thousands missing and millions without basic necessities like sanitation and clean water. Looting incidents have also been reported in La Guaira as residents express frustration over slow aid efforts.