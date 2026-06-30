McCullum tried to dissuade Stokes from retiring: Details here

Coach's perspective

McCullum's attempts to dissuade Stokes

McCullum revealed his attempts to dissuade Stokes from retiring. "Well, first of all, when he told me, I tried to talk him out of it. I said, 'Slow down'. I said, 'Slow down, let's just think about this. And he said, 'No, Baz, I am done. And then we sort of sat silent for about 10 seconds," said McCullum on BBC Test Match Special. The former New Zealand captain described the all-rounder as an "inspiration" and expressed sadness at their separation after four years of close collaboration.