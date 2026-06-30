McCullum tried to dissuade Stokes from retiring: Details here
What's the story
England's head coach Brendon McCullum has revealed that he tried to convince Ben Stokes not to retire from international cricket. The 35-year-old all-rounder announced his retirement during the fourth day of the Trent Bridge Test against New Zealand on Sunday. Later, Stokes opened the batting in his final innings and scored a quickfire 30 off just 20 balls.
Career conclusion
Stokes's international career ends in disappointment
Stokes's international career ended on a disappointing note as England lost to New Zealand in the series decider, losing the three-match series 2-1. The all-rounder had missed the second Test after being dropped from the squad for breaking team curfew and going to a nightclub with pacer Gus Atkinson. Despite his absence, Stokes remains one of England's most celebrated cricketers.
Coach's perspective
McCullum's attempts to dissuade Stokes
McCullum revealed his attempts to dissuade Stokes from retiring. "Well, first of all, when he told me, I tried to talk him out of it. I said, 'Slow down'. I said, 'Slow down, let's just think about this. And he said, 'No, Baz, I am done. And then we sort of sat silent for about 10 seconds," said McCullum on BBC Test Match Special. The former New Zealand captain described the all-rounder as an "inspiration" and expressed sadness at their separation after four years of close collaboration.
Decision reaffirmed
No U-turn on retirement decision, says Stokes
Stokes, who has played 122 Tests, 114 ODIs, and 43 T20Is for England, confirmed on Monday that there would be no U-turn. He said he was "incredibly content with everything right now" and that his decision wasn't taken lightly. Stokes has been a part of some of England's most memorable moments including his match-winning century against Australia at Headingley in 2019 and victories in the ODI World Cup (2019) and T20 World Cup (2022).
Reaction
Retirement announcement took teammates by surprise
Stokes's retirement announcement shocked his teammates and, according to Stokes, left coach McCullum "pretty taken aback." The decision was made public in a dramatic fashion during the fourth day of a match, 15 minutes before tea. Despite the shock, Stokes took a wicket with his first delivery after announcing his retirement and later scored 30 runs off just 20 balls in England's second innings.