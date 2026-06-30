India condemns Pakistan's airstrikes in Afghanistan, calls it 'blatant aggression'

Escalating conflict

Airstrikes further strain Pakistan-Afghanistan ties

The airstrikes have further strained ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan, which have been tense since the Taliban took control of Kabul in 2021. The attack is also the deadliest since March, when a drug treatment center in Kabul was attacked, killing over 400 people, according to government reports. Hamdullah Fitrat, Afghanistan's deputy government spokesman, accused Pakistan of conducting a "double-tap bombing" after residents rushed to rescue those injured in Paktia province.