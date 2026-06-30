India condemns Pakistan's airstrikes in Afghanistan, calls it 'blatant aggression'
What's the story
India has condemned Pakistan's recent airstrikes on Afghan territory that left several civilians dead, including women and children. The Indian government termed the incident a "blatant act of aggression" by Pakistan, violating Afghanistan's sovereignty and posing a direct threat to regional peace and stability. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said this act reflects Pakistan's "persistent pattern of reckless behavior" and its "futile attempt to externalize internal failures through desperate acts of violence beyond its borders."
Diplomatic stance
Taliban claims 36 civilians killed
The MEA also expressed its condolences to the families of Afghan victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. It reiterated India's unwavering support for Afghanistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The Taliban government in Kabul has reported that Pakistan's airstrikes hit three eastern provinces, killing 36 civilians and injuring 163. However, Pakistani authorities claimed that only 29 were killed, alleging they were militants involved in a recent attack in Karachi.
Escalating conflict
Airstrikes further strain Pakistan-Afghanistan ties
The airstrikes have further strained ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan, which have been tense since the Taliban took control of Kabul in 2021. The attack is also the deadliest since March, when a drug treatment center in Kabul was attacked, killing over 400 people, according to government reports. Hamdullah Fitrat, Afghanistan's deputy government spokesman, accused Pakistan of conducting a "double-tap bombing" after residents rushed to rescue those injured in Paktia province.
Official response
Pakistan admits targeting militant camps
Pakistan's Information Minister Attaullah Tarar confirmed the airstrikes targeted Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a splinter group of Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). However, neither the Pakistani military nor the Prime Minister's office has commented on accusations of "double-tap bombing." The incident has further escalated tensions between the two countries and raised concerns over regional stability.